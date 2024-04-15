Oswego American Legion hosting craft fair fundraiser

Kris Kearns is starting his third year as commander of American Legion Post 675 in downtown Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

Oswego American Legion Post #675 is holding a spring craft and vendor show 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 20.

The legion is located at 19 W. Washington St., Oswego.

A variety of vendors and crafters are participating. Some items featured by vendors will be jams, jellies, freeze dried candies, popcorn, lotions, soaps, candles, stained glass, jewelry, ceramics, wreaths, crystals, Pampered Chef, Tastefully Simple, Tupperware, Scentsy, Paparazzi, and many more handcrafted items.

The fair will take place indoors in the banquet hall. Each participant has donated an item to be raffled. Raffle tickets will be sold for $1 each or six tickets for $5.

The is no entry fee to come shop. All funds raised go to the American Legion to help support local veterans. The auxiliary will also be on site selling tickets for their quilt raffle.