Kendall County Master Gardeners to host annual plant sale this spring

A sign is pictured displaying information for the annual Kendall County Master Gardener Plant Sale. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Kendall County Extension office in Yorkville. (Provided by University of Illinois Extension)

The annual Kendall County Master Gardener Plant Sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the University of Illinois Extension office in Yorkville.

Every year, local Master Gardener volunteers start hundreds of vegetable seedlings for the event, including several tomato and pepper varieties in a range of sizes and flavors. Native plants and nursery-stock perennials also will be available. Master Gardeners will also be on hand to answer gardening questions.

Plant sale payments may be made by credit, cash or check, and proceeds support the Kendall County Master Gardener program and community projects.

The Kendall County Extension office is located at 7775B IL Route 47. To learn more about the plant sale, go to go.illinois.edu/KendallMGPlantSale

For questions or if you need reasonable accommodation to participate, call the office at 630-553-5823 or email fellerer@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting access needs.