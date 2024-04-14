Kendall County group provides seniors help on scam awareness

Oswegoland Senior and Community Center hosts a bingo before their first luncheon at the new facility at 3525 Rt. 34 on Oct. 18 2022. The center will host a Spring Townhall on May 1., 2024. (David Petesch)

Kendall County TRIAD is letting all senior citizens in the area to know about the upcoming events planned in our area.

“As we have in the past, TRIAD is planning both educational and fun events for 2024,” Paul Kubinski, deputy with the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and chairman of Kendall County TRIAD, said in a news release announcing the programs.

Many seniors have benefitted from TRIAD sponsored events and efforts to educate the growing senior population. In an effort to get some of our educational efforts out to more remote areas of the county, the organization has developed a “Scam Awareness Road Show”, allowing the TRIAD to hopefully increase the scope and awareness of protecting yourself from scams, according to the release.

“It was a great presentation and we were so glad to have TRIAD come to the Lisbon area,” Deb Anderson, village of Lisbon representative, said in the release. “The information was timely and very helpful to our residents.”

Upcoming Events

Here are the upcoming dates for TRIAD events:

· Spring Townhall at Oswegoland Senior Center, 3325 Route 34, Oswego, 10 a.m. to noon, May 1, Continental Breakfast served (RSVP at Senior Services at 630-553-5777)

· Spring Resource Fair at Oswego Fire Station 1, 3511 Wooley Road, Oswego, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 20. Lunch will be served. (RSVP at Senior Services at 630-553-5777)

· Annual TRIAD Picnic at Harris Forrest Preserve, Route 71, Yorkville on June 24. Lunch will be provided and Bingo games with prizes. (RSVP at Senior Services at 630-553-5777)

· Fall Scam Awareness Event Nov. 6. Time and Location TBD

Kendall County TRIAD has a mission to empower seniors with knowledge and encourages them to have an active role in keeping their communities safe and to promote older adult safety and facilitate information between seniors and community agencies, according to the release.