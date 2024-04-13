Plano boys track wins Seneca Invite title: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Plano

The Reapers won the Seneca Invite title with 122 points just edging out secnd place Pontiac with 116.5 points.

Armando Martinez won the discus with a personal record throw of 44.13 meters. The 4x100 team of Johnny Espino, Waleed Johnson, Tristan Meszaros, and Christ Keleba set a new meet record with a time of 43.62

Waleed Johnson finished first and Johnny Espino finished second in the 100. The 4x200 team of Keleba, Meszaros, Damani Carter and Caleb Lopez finished first.

Waleed also won the triple jump with a new personal record of 13.13 meters. Tim Young won the 400 with a time of 53.11.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Plano

The Reapers took seventh out of 18 teams at the Seneca Invite. Alexa Sobieszczyk took second in the 100 and fifth in the 200, Luniah Gilford was fourth in the 400 and Kaylee Klatt was third in the 300 hurdles.

BASEBALL

Plano 6, Hinckley-Big Rock 3

Kaden Aguirre went 2 for 3 with a homer, two runs scored and an RBI, Jason Phillips went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Rylan Aguirre pitched five shutout innings of relief, striking out two, for the Reapers (11-5), who won their seventh straight game.

Sandwich 8, Serena 2

Taylor Adams struck out 10 over 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run on three hits.

Dino Barbanente went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Sandwich (7-5), who scored five runs in the sixth to break open a close game.