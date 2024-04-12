Second suspect charged in Boulder Hill carjacking

A second individual has been charged in connection with an aggravated carjacking that occurred Jan. 15 in the 0-100 block of Seneca Drive in the Boulder Hill subdivision.

Edward L. Dampier, 20, of Hazel Crest, has been charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, vehicular hijacking, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of a converted motor vehicle, all felonies, according to a release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Dampier turned himself in at the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office on April 10. He is set to appear before a judge for a detention hearing on April 18.

The victim in the case had posted a car for sale in an online marketplace, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim had arranged to meet with the alleged offenders so they could look at the vehicle.

During the interaction the offenders allegedly brandished firearms and took the vehicle, which was later recovered in Lake County, Indiana, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ronnell Binion, 21, of Country Club Hills, is charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, vehicular hijacking and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, all felonies, according to the release.

Ronnell Binion, 21, Country Club Hills (Photo provided by the Will County Sheriff's Office)

Binion was taken into custody by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana following a vehicle pursuit.

Additional investigation by detectives led to the identification of the second individual believed to be involved in this incident, according to the release from the sheriff’s office.