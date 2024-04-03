Letter: Gov. Pritzker needs to focus on lowering gas prices

J.B. Pritzker and his crew are running ads telling us how much money we are saving each year by fighting utility company increases in service. That’s all well and good, but has J.B. taken a ride to, let’s say Naperville, and look at gasoline prices. Gas in Naperville has now risen to $4.20 a gallon. Why doesn’t Pritzker run ads telling how much we are spending on gas prices over $2 higher since Biden took office.

Gasoline prices are the most punitive tax being imposed on the public. You need to go to work, take and pickup kids from school and shop for groceries. The gas prices attack our wallets to a greater degree than electric bills.

J.B., if you want to help up, do something about excessive prices at the pump.

Don Lass

Oswego