Oswego East senior automotive students participate in a Signing Day

Oswego East High School seniors (Left to right) Vinnie Cappadora, Tim Bruckner, Nathan Tipner, Kyle Zimmerman and Patrick Finegan sign their forms to commit to Waubonsee Community College's Automotive Program. (Provided by Oswego High School)

Twelve Oswego East High School senior automotive students recently participated in a Signing Day ceremony at Waubonsee Community College’s Sugar Grove campus.

Part of the signing commitment is to complete 10 hours of training with technicians at local Dodge and Chrysler dealerships.

Of the 12 students who participated in the Signing Day ceremony, five have already completed the 10 hours of required training, according to a news release from OEHS. These students are Ryan Lambert, Jacob Merrill, Kyle Merrill, Mallory Schulz, and Kyle Zimmerman. They are among the first to secure placement in the college’s automotive program, which has only 15 spots, according to the release.

The automotive program is known to be competitive. Oswego East High School students were among the earliest to complete the necessary prerequisites and enroll in a full semester of automotive courses, according to the release.

The other seven Oswego East High School students have still chosen Waubonsee Community College to continue their education in the automotive field, according to the release.