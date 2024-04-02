4-H hosts Annual International Night in Yorkville

4-H International Night is coming to Yorkville. Visitors can discover the geography, cultures, traditions, and foods of many nations, just miles from home.

Kendall County 4-H International Night will be from 6:45 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 5 at the Kendall County Fairgrounds, 10826 IL Route 71, Yorkville, according to a release from the Kendall County 4-H.

Doors open to the public after club judging at 6:45 p.m. Countries featured include Costa Rica, Italy, Japan, Mongolia, Papua New Guinea, and Russia. All ages are welcome to attend. A suggested donation for admission is $1 per person for ages 6 and older, according to the release.

“International Night is a rewarding experience for both 4-H youth and our communities,” Tina Anderson, local 4-H program coordinator, said in the release. “Through the 4-H Passport to the World project, youth not only learn about another country and its cultures, but they also learn about being a good global citizen and gain valuable life skills in presenting their research to the community.”

4-H members spend weeks studying a specific country and then work together with their club to create a booth displaying many aspects of the nation, according to the release. During the events, visitors will “travel” to the different countries by stopping at the 4-H club booths and earning stamps for a passport each time they answer a trivia question correctly for a country, according to the release.

“Fun, hands-on activities like this event nurture a passion for learning, encourage cultural awareness, and help youth better understand the world around them,” Anderson said in the release. “This is just one of example of how 4-H opportunities help youth build life skills for now and the future.”

For questions, contact 4-H Program Coordinator Tina Anderson at athenaa@illinois.edu or 630-553-5823. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, contact the local event organizer. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs. To learn more about 4-H, visit go.illinois.edu/info4Hdkk