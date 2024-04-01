Yorkville Boy Scouts ready for spaghetti dinner fundraiser

Boy Scouts of America Troop 40 in Yorkville is holding its annual spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 5 at American Legion Post in Yorkville. (Scott Anderson)

Boy Scouts of America Troop 40 in Yorkville is inviting the community to attend the troop’s annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser.

The event will be 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 5 at American Legion Post #489, 9054 Veterans Pkwy., Yorkville. Cost is $12 per person (over 12 years of age), $8 for those 12 and under, free under 5, or $35 per family. Dinner will include spaghetti, salad and breadsticks.

Tickets to the event are available from any Troop 40 Scout or at the door on the day of the event, according to a release from the troop.

A new feature this year is an online raffle basket auction site. Many baskets have been created by the scouts and adult leaders that will appeal to many different tastes and interests, including car detailing, sports, BBQ, arts and crafts, family game night, bread lovers, gift cards to local Yorkville eateries, according to the release. Bid today at: https://fundraiser.bid/2024Troop40RaffleBaskets. Bidding will close at 7 p.m. Friday, at the end of the spaghetti dinner.

All funds raised through this raffle will go directly to Troop 40 scouts and help support all of their adventures, including campouts, summer camp to Ransburg Scout Reservation in southern Indiana, a high adventure trip to the Boundary Waters, and many other Scouting activities, according to the release.

In addition, Troop 40 is bringing back its tradition of providing a spaghetti dinner to families in need through Yorkville School District 115, according to the release. Individuals who are unable attend but still want to support the event can still purchase ticket(s), which will be donated to families in need in our community.