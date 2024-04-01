Plano Library to host several events this April

Plano Community Library District happening the month of April:

ALL AGES

Friends of the Library Book Sale: Attendees can stop by the library’s Meeting Room to stock up on books and movies sold at bargain prices. Beginning April 1, all items will be sold for $4.00 per bag. The library will have many free items available after the sale ends on Saturday, April 6.

ADULT PROGRAMS

Call 630-552-2009 to register for Adult Programs.

Homeschool Families Meetup: From 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, April 9 and April 23, parents who homeschool can come to the library’s Meeting Room to meet other homeschool families. Children and teens are welcome too. Toys and games will be in the room for children to enjoy. This is not a drop-off program; parents and kids stay together. No registration required.

Writers’ Group: From 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, April 11 and April 25, adults and high school students can meet via Zoom or in the library’s Meeting Room to discuss writing. No registration required. Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 Passcode: 048559

Technology Help Desk: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, tech expert Joshua Carlson will be available to answer questions regarding computers, cell phones, tablets or e-readers. Attendees are recommended to bring their device for the best experience. No registration required.

New Life for Old Bags: From 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 13, participants can help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information, contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704.

Senator Sue Rezin’s Traveling Office Hours: From 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, a representative from Senator Sue Rezin’s office will be at the library to assist constituents with navigating issues they face with any state or government agency or program. No registration required.

Card Making Class - Mother’s Day Cards: From 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, Jennifer Boring will teach attendees how to make five handmade cards. All supplies will be provided, including envelopes. This event is open to adults, high school students and children 10 and older accompanied by an adult. A $5 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Book Club: From 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, “When Crickets Cry” by Charles Martin will be discussed. The book for May will be “Along Came a Spider” by James Patterson. This group reads a variety of genres. Newcomers are welcome anytime.

Painting with Petite Palette - Forest Friends: From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, April 22, an artist from The Petite Palette will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. This event is open to high school students and adults. There is a $15 fee for each class that must be paid at the time of registration.

Knit & Crochet Group (via Zoom): From 10 a.m. to noon every Thursday, this informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website at planolibrary.info.

Knit & Crochet Group (In person): From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Friday, crochet artist Karen Perez will lead this group in the library’s Lower Level Meeting Room. Attendees can come knit and crochet with others, or come learn how to crochet. Limited supplies will be provided. The group is open to all ages. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Instructor Karen Perez helps Lillian Sanchez, 11, of Plano with a crochet project during a session of the Knit and Crochet Group at the Plano Community Library District. (Sandy Bressner)

KIDS’ PROGRAMS

Call 630-552-2025 to register for Kids’ Programs.

Rhyme Time: On Wednesdays, April 10, 17, 24 and May 1, the library will host a lapsit story time with action rhymes, a simple story, finger plays, movement activities, parent-child reading time and songs. This group is for babies to age three accompanied by an adult. Adult participation is important.

Two sessions of this group are available. One takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the other from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Registration required. Sessions must be registered separately.

Bookworms: From 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Monday, April 8, students in grades K-3 can enjoy a healthy snack, crafts and book talk. Next meeting’s book will also be picked out.

This program is for everyone — those who love to hear stories, those who are beginning to read and those who are independent readers. Registration required. Registration for each program is separate— register to come to one or both programs.

Pizza & Pages: From 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, children in grades 6-8 can discuss the meeting’s book and enjoy pizza. Registration required.

Create Art with Petite Palette: From 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, April 15, an artist from The Petite Palette will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. Attendees will leave with a completed work of art. This even is for independent students ages 6-12. Registration for each program is separate—register to come to one or both programs. There is a $5 fee for each class that must be paid at the time of registration. Call 630-552-2009 to register.

Free Developmental Screenings: From 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, April 24, the library will host a free developmental screening with a bilingual staff member from SPARK/Fox Valley United Way. Participating in a screening will give attendees time to discuss their child’s development. Attendees will also receive fun and simple activity ideas to use with their child to help them continue to learn and grow. Screenings can help children be ready for school and celebrate their development.

The screening will include the areas of overall development, language, fine motor, gross motor, problem solving and social/emotional skills. SPARK is an education initiative of Fox Valley United Way. Children ages 2 months-5 years must be accompanied with an adult. No registration required.

Plano Community District Library is located at 15 W. North St. More information on events can be found at planolibrary.info/events/month/2024-04/.