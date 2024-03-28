Kendall County gets federal funds for emergency food, shelter programs

Kendall County has been chosen to receive $60,048.00 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, U.S.A.; National Council of Churches of Christ in the U.S.A; The Salvation Army; United Jewish Communities and United Way of America, according to a news release.

The National Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country, according to the release. A local board will determine how the funds awarded to Kendall County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs funded by local service agencies in the area, according to the release.

The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary non-profits or units of government; have an accounting system; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and if they are a private voluntary organization they must have a voluntary board.

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Melissa Creamer, director of Community Action Services, Kendall County Health Department at 630-553-9100 for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is April 19.