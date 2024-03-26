Yorkville church seeks donations for their spring rummage sale

Pastor Elizabeth Hartung and members of the Joy Circle are getting ready for the annual rummage sale at the Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ which will be held April 26-27. (Provided by Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ)

Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ will hold its spring rummage and bake sale on Friday and Saturday, April 26-27.

Donations of clean, usable items in good condition will be accepted at the church from noon to 5 p.m. April 21 and 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 22 and 23.

Items not accepted for donation include: extra-large furniture (e.g. oversized: sofas, sectionals, desks, entertainment centers); electronics (TVs, computers, printers, typewriters, land/cellphones, fax equipment); infant car and/or booster seats; mattresses; and cribs. A donation form will be available for tax purposes.

Proceeds from the rummage and bake sale support church programs, as well as charitable organizations that help provide for the needs of people in the Yorkville area and beyond.

The church is located at 409 Center Parkway in Yorkville, two blocks west of Route 47 and two blocks north of Route 34 in Yorkville.

For more information, call the church office at 630-553-7308.