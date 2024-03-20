Oswego church releases book on its historical stained-glass windows

The history committee of the Church of the Good Shepherd United Methodist in Oswego released a stained-glass history book Sunday, March 3, titled "The Stories of the Windows." (Photo provided by Al Benson)

The Church of the Good Shepherd United Methodist in Oswego released “The Stories of the Windows” booklet at an all-church presentation and luncheon.

The booklet is 29 pages and showcases 23 colored photos of the church’s historic stained-glass windows. It’s available to purchase for $15 and cash or checks are accepted.

Yorkville photographer Paul Burd, assisted by Bob Mead, contributed color photos. Valerie Burd handled the layout of the booklet.

The booklet’s creation took a year of work by history committee volunteers, and it’s the first record of the windows and their stories in the church’s history. The booklet includes an emphasis on stained glass, church history, the windows and their stories.

After Sunday worship services on March 3, the history committee — Pam Roberts, chairperson; Mary Ann Stees, compiler; Barb Wood and Janet Bornancin (Nancy Patush was unable to attend) — hosted a presentation in the church sanctuary about the booklet before a luncheon in Fellowship Hall.

Pastor Steve Good said the history committee decided to research 128 years of Good Shepherd stained-glass windows after a congregant inquired about their history.

Good noted that Roger Matile, director of Oswego’s Little White School Museum and a member of the Oswegoland Heritage Association board of directors, was among many sources of information.

“We are fortunate to have a wealth of information available to us from members of the congregation and the community,” Good said in a press release. “The committee wanted to share what we found out, and so a book of the windows and their stories was created for anyone else who might be curious.”

Roberts opened the unveiling service by welcoming audience members and discussing the histories of selected windows. Other speakers were Bornancin, Wood and Stees.

Roberts said the committee was dedicated to organizing, digitizing and updating the church’s history as the congregation’s best friend.

Kevin McDonald of Oswego performed three numbers costumed as a Civil War trumpeter.

Selected windows were chosen to be displayed on ceramic discs with a scripture passage on reverse sides. Congregants Bornancin and Tracy Johnson selected 14 windows for disc images. Five have been completed with funding from an anonymous donor.

For more information or to order, call 630-554-3269.