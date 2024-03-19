Greater Montgomery Chamber to host Career and Resource Fair

The Greater Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Director officers include Heidi Baird, Debbi Albright, Kevin Senechalle and Betsy Santana. (photos provided by the Greater Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce )

The Greater Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Kendall County Career and Resource Fair from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 5 at the Fox Valley Family YMCA located at 3875 Eldamain Road in Plano.

The fair is presented by the Fox Valley Family YMCA, the Illinois Department of Employment Security, Kendall County, Waubonsee Community College and workNet Batavia.

The fair is open to all and attendees are encouraged to bring resumes.

If attendees preregister by March 25, they’ll get early access to the list of employers attending. Attendees can register at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd-p4LJJCS18Krom06Iwkbc_CRuZ-28u07MFopqSSkRM2UpEQ/viewform?pli=1.