Boys basketball: 2023-24 Record Newspapers All-Area team

Here is the Record Newspapers All-Area boys basketball team.

First Team

West Aurora at Yorkville Boys' Basketball Yorkville's Jason Jakstys (32) puts a shot up over West Aurora defender Gabriel Gonzales during a class 4A regional semifinal basketball game. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

Jason Jakstys, Yorkville, senior, forward: The 6-foot-10 Illinois recruit averaged 15.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Sandwich senior Chance Lange

Chance Lange, Sandwich, senior, guard: All-conference pick averaged 16 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds.

Plano junior Isaiah Martinez

Isaiah Martinez, Plano, junior, forward: The 6-foot-10 forward led Plano in total points (347), rebounds (251) and blocks (48). He was also second in minutes played and third on the team in made 3-point field goals and assists. The dominant force inside was first team all-conference, averaging 10.5 points and 7.6 rebounds. Martinez had high scoring games fo 20 against Kaneland and 17 against Ottawa. He had a season-high four blocks against Kaneland with five games with three blocks.

Yorkville Christian sophomore Jayden Riley

Jayden Riley, Yorkville Christian, sophomore, guard: Point guard put up huge numbers in first season at Yorkville Christian after transferring from Oswego. Riley averaged 24 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds. All-tournament at St. Ignatius Thanksgiving Tournament and Plano Christmas Classic.

Oswego East senior Jehvion Starwood

Jehvion Starwood, Oswego East, senior, guard: The 6-foot-3 Wyoming commit led Wolves to share of Southwest Prairie West title, the program’s sixth straight conference championship. Starwood averaged 15.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 deflections and 2 steals per game. All-tournament at Hinsdale Central set single-game scoring record with 37 points in win over Brother Rice. Starwood scored his 1,000th career point in regular season finale, the fourth player to reach that milestone in Oswego East program history.

Second Team

Yorkville Christian junior Zach Marini

Zach Marini, Yorkville Christian, junior, guard: Sharpshooting guard averaged 15 points and 4 rebounds and made 107 3-pointers in second varsity season.

Oswego East senior Noah Mason

Noah Mason, Oswego East, senior, forward: The 6-foot-5 Benedictine commit averaged 10.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.7 deflections and 1.2 steals for SPC West champion Wolves.

Oswego junior Dasean Patton

Dasean Patton, Oswego, junior, forward: The 6-foot-5 forward in second varsity season averaged 17 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per game.

Plano senior Davione Stamps

Davione Stamps, Plano, senior, guard: All-conference pick led Reapers in minutes played and in assists with over 100, and was second on the team in rebounds with 150. His 77 steals this season are third all-time at Plano. Stamps scored in double figures in 15 games, with a season-high 19 points in the regional semifinal against Kaneland. Stamps finished his career with 563 points, 124 steals and 186 rebounds.

Yorkville senior Bryce Salek

Bryce Salek, Yorkville, senior, forward: The 6-foot-5 forward averaged 8.8 points per game for the Foxes.

Honorable mention

Jory Boley, Yorkville, senior, forward; Mason Lockett IV, Oswego East, sophomore, guard; Dylan Long, Newark, junior, guard; Brady Sovern, Yorkville Christian, junior, guard; Andrew Wiggins, Oswego East, senior, forward;