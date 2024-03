DuKane ABATE, a motorcyclist rights organization covering Kane and DuPage counties, attended the ABATE of Illinois state seminar Jan. 19 and 20, 2024 in Springfield. Pictured (left to right): Chris Newman, Mark Garrison, John Bloch, Nathan Klapatch, Chris Hansen. (Photo provided by DuKane ABATE)

The 2024 ABATE Summer Books are ready for distribution. Get your book at one of the following stops:

Friendly Tap in Plano

Knuckleheads in Elburn

Maddie’s in Leland

Beaver Den in Paw Paw

Lee’z Place in Sandwich

Pub West in Waterman

Softails in Ladd

The Dugout in LaSalle

Blue Collar Bikes in Spring Valley

Court Street Pub in Ottawa

Rooney’s in Franklin Grove

Twin Eagles in West Chicago

Get your book stamped between April 1 and Sept. 30. Book donations are $10 each.