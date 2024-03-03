Yorkville Public Library to host local author and illustrator showcase

Yorkville School District and the Yorkville Public Library will present the city’s first local author and illustrator showcase from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room of the library at 902 Game Farm Road. (Photo Provided by the Yorkville Public Librar)

Yorkville School District 115 and the Yorkville Public Library will present the city’s first local author and illustrator showcase from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 16.

Several local authors and illustrators of books for all ages will provide short presentations of their work during the open house event, and will spend time meeting community members. Guests will also have a chance to win raffle prizes.

The event will be free to the public and will be held in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room of the library at 902 Game Farm Road.

Authors and illustrators in attendance will include: Anne Anderson, Carolyn Armstrong, Melissa Becker, Bibi Belford, Erika Bud, Fiona Cook, Tara Gabrys, Winston Gambro, Julie Kline, Amy Logan, Alice McGinty, Elaine L. Mroczka, Judith Schmidt, Shirin Shamsi, Lisa Sukenic, Jana Tropper, Jennifer Waldvogel, C.D. White and Brittany Worsham.

For more information or with questions, contact the school district’s book ambassador Steph McHough at 630-553-4382 or via email at smchugh@y115.org.