The St. Patrick’s Day Parade and other festivities will return to Yorkville

Green shirts and shamrocks will fill Yorkville’s Riverfront Park when the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and festivities return to the city’s downtown on Saturday, March 16.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on the east end of Hydraulic Avenue and proceed towards Route 47. Parade spectators should congregate in Riverfront Park before the parade begins.

Parade entries, including floats, cars, and walkers, are still being accepted. Those who wish to join in the parade should contact the Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department at Recreation@Yorkville.il.us

The event is made possible by the Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department and several local businesses and restaurants, which will host celebrations throughout the day with live music, food and drink specials.

The following events will be held in the city’s downtown streets, parks and businesses throughout the day:

RUN S.O.B. RUN 5K – 9 a.m.

Lucky Leprechaun Hunt – 9 a.m. to noon

Live music by Procession Brass Band – 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Irish Parade – 11 a.m.

Clover Court Contest – Immediately following the parade

The eighth annual RUN S.O.B RUN 5K will start at Southbank BBQ at 129 E. Hydraulic Ave. Runners can register online now or at the event beginning at 8 a.m. on the day of the race. Participants can sign up to run solo, as a family, or with four legged friends.

Early registration costs $35 per person and includes a shirt. Day-of registration will cost $40 per person and will not include a shirt.

The race will be chip timed to record live results, and awards will be given to the top three men and women in several age groups. Prizes will also be awarded to the best dressed runners.

All proceeds from the run will benefit CASA Kendall County, a nonprofit volunteer organization that advocates for the best interest of the abused and neglected children within the Juvenile Court system. A brunch will be available to participants after the 5K.

For more race information, or to register, visit the official race website.

Families can also participate in the Lucky Leprechaun Hunt, where they will search for the hidden a pot of gold in one of the Yorkville’s parks.

The first clue will be posted on the Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 16. Families will follow the clues posted on signs at each park to located the hidden pot of gold and win a candy prize.

After the parade, the Clover Court Contest will judge the most festive costumes, and the best in show will be crowned the Clover King and Clover Queen. Clover Prince and Clover Princess designations will be given to the best youth outfits, and the most festive group will be name the Clover Entourage.

The Clover Court Contest is free and does not require registration.

For a complete schedule of events to go https://bit.ly/YorkvilleStPatricksDay or contact the Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department at Recreation@Yorkville.il.us.