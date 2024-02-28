Plano educator finalist for Golden Apple honors

Plano High School Principal James Seput has been selected as one of six finalists for the 2024 Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Leadership award.

Golden Apple announced Feb. 27 that Seput was one of six finalists out of more than 100 nominations of school leaders from Illinois pre schools through high schools.

Golden Apple is a nonprofit organization committed to preparing, honoring and supporting great educators who advance educational opportunities for students. The award honors exemplary performance in school leadership by a principal or head of school who has had a significant and sustained positive impact on the school, created a culture of inclusivity, and delivered dramatic student growth.

Award recipients receive a cash award of $10,000, with $5,000 for the school leader and $5,000 for the school for a project of the recipient’s choosing. Seput has served as the principal of Plano High School since 2017, where he has provided instructional leadership, curriculum development, staff evaluation and built consensus among stakeholders at the high school, according to the release.

“Our 2024 Leader finalists strive for excellence, transforming their schools into hubs of achievement and innovation,” said Golden Apple CEO Alicia Winckler in the news release. “Their dedication has uplifted their educational communities. We are thrilled to commend their impactful work and the positive changes they’ve initiated.”

Seput takes getting to know his students seriously and encourages his staff to prioritize this as well. He also believes it’s important for his students to have the opportunity to get to know their teachers beyond just interacting with them about classwork. Seput’s leadership style includes a focus on addressing issues, mediating conflicts, and developing behavioral interventions.

One example of how Seput has worked to create a better learning environment is through Plano High School’s WIN (What I Need) Period. This class time is spent focusing on supporting students based on their needs in specific subject areas through reteaching, homework assistance or extra study time.

“Each of these finalists has demonstrated transformative leadership, creating an environment that enables both educators and students to succeed,” said Golden Apple President Alan Mather in the release. “We recognize their forward-thinking initiatives that have enhanced their communities, emphasizing their dedication to improving educational outcomes.”

One to two of the finalists will be selected as winners this spring to receive the $10,000 prize.