Waubonsee Community College sets new tuition rates

The Waubonsee Community College Board of Trustees has approved tuition rates for the 2024-25 academic year.

Beginning with the fall 2024 semester, the college’s in-district and online tuition rate will increase just over 2 percent, from $135 to $138 per credit hour. The student fee will remain the same at $8 per credit hour.

Even with the change, Waubonsee’s total tuition and fee rate of $146 per credit hour will remain well below the $157 average across the state’s 39 community colleges, according to a news release from Waubonsee Community College. By comparison, local four-year colleges and universities typically have per-credit-hour rates that are at least three times higher than Waubonsee’s, according to the release.

“Having an appropriate and competitive tuition rate helps our local students afford higher education, while also allowing the college to continue to improve its programs and services,” Doug Minter, Waubonsee’s vice president of finance and administration, said in the release.

In addition, Waubonsee also offers a variety of financial resources to help keep college affordable, according to the release. According to the latest data from The Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, in 2021-2022, 69% of Waubonsee’s full-time beginning students received some form of aid, according to WCC.

That ranges from standard federal and state aid to Waubonsee Community College Foundation scholarships made possible by generous donors.

To learn more about tuition rates and available financial resources, visit waubonsee.edu/costs.