Oswego SD308 student arrested after being found with metal knuckles

An Oswego teenager was charged after being found with metal knuckles at a Oswego School District 308 special education school on Feb. 20.

Cameron D. Colon, 18, of Oswego, has been charged with unlawful use of weapons, unauthorized possession of a weapon and resisting arrest. At approximately 8:08 a.m. Feb. 20, Oswego Police were called to East View Academy, 4209 Route 71, Oswego, for a student found to be in possession of metal knuckles during morning intake.

Metal knuckles are a weapon used primarily in hand-to-hand combat. According to its website, East View Academy is a public therapeutic day school designed to provide an academic curriculum with intensive behavioral and emotional supports. The purpose of the school, which serves kindergarten through 12th grade, is to provide educational services in a highly structured small group special education setting, the website states.

When officers attempted to arrest Colon, he allegedly resisted being handcuffed, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department. Officers were eventually able to handcuff him and he was taken into custody.

Colon was released on pre-trial status and is set to appear in court at 9 a.m. March 20, according to court records.