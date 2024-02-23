Kendall County Soil & Water Conservation District honors Butch Konicek

The Kendall County Soil & Water Conservation District on Feb. 12 held its annual general election of directors & annual meeting. (Graphic provided)

The Kendall County Soil & Water Conservation District on Feb. 12 held its annual general election of directors & annual meeting.

Deanna Bazan was reelected to a two-year term as director of the Kendall County SWCD.

Each year at the annual meeting, a Conservation Partner of the Year award is presented to an individual who has shown a true commitment to conservation. This year’s award recipient was Butch Konicek.

The Kendall County SWCD board and staff would like to recognize the 18 years of service Konicek has provided to the district, serving as both vice president and president on the board of directors.

Konicek has been a pillar to the district offering his financial expertise, volunteering at district events, and representing the district in a strong and thoughtful manner, according to a news release from the Kendall County Soil & Water Conservation District

“He has not only been a great leader, but he has also put many smiles on people’s faces with his humor and wit,” according to the release.

Konicek is an integral part of the agriculture community. Growing up he worked on his family’s cattle & grain farm, he assists the community through his work as a certified financial planner and he volunteers at the Kendall County 4-H Fair and Kendall Grundy Beef Association’s Annual Beef Banquet.

In recognition of all his years of service, the Kendall County SWCD board and staff have awarded him the 2023 Conservation Partner of the Year award.