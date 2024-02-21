Kendall County puts March primary election procedures in place

Complaints about potential violation of Illinois Election laws, including denial of voting rights should be made to the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Kendall County officials have announced procedures for the March 19 primary election.

Voters with primary election questions, such as voting times, voter registration issues or polling place locations, should consult the Kendall County Clerk & Recorder’s website at kendallcountyil.gov/offices/county-clerk-recorder/election-voter-information or call the main office number at 630-553-4105.

Complaints about potential violation of Illinois Election laws, including denial of voting rights should be made to the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office at 630-553-4157 or to the Illinois Attorney General at 312-814-3000.

The State’s Attorney’s Office’s number will be staffed from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 19 only. Additionally, the Kendall County Courthouse will be open on Election Day for election issues only from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Both the Courthouse and the State’s Attorney’s Office will be open for all other court business during its normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Questions about the election process may also be directed to the Illinois State Board of Elections at 217-782-4141.