February 14, 2024
Shaw Local
Yorkville American Legion, Knights of Columbus to hold fish fry Friday

By Shaw Local News Network
The Oglesby American Legion, 410 Clark St., will host it’s monthly fish fry 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 6.

Yorkville American Legion Post 489 will host a fish fry on Friday. (smpics/Getty Images)

Yorkville American Legion Post 489 will host a fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16 at 9054 Route 34, co-sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Council 14463.

This all-you-can-eat buffet will include breaded fried cod, baked cod, fried shrimp and fried chicken tenders with coleslaw, French fries, mixed vegetables and rolls with butter. The menu pricing is $15 for adults, $12 for children aged five to 12 and free for kids under five. Carryout will be available for $16.

Raffles will be held during the fish fry and the auxiliaries will have desserts for sale.