Yorkville American Legion, Knights of Columbus to hold fish fry Friday

Yorkville American Legion Post 489 will host a fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16 at 9054 Route 34, co-sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Council 14463.

This all-you-can-eat buffet will include breaded fried cod, baked cod, fried shrimp and fried chicken tenders with coleslaw, French fries, mixed vegetables and rolls with butter. The menu pricing is $15 for adults, $12 for children aged five to 12 and free for kids under five. Carryout will be available for $16.

Raffles will be held during the fish fry and the auxiliaries will have desserts for sale.