Oswego donates land for new fire station on village’s east side

A housing development is under construction near where the Oswego Fire Protection District's fifth fire station plans to locate. (Eric Schelkopf)

The village of Oswego will donate a parcel of land on Wolfs Crossing to the Oswego Fire Protection District to build its fifth fire station.

The Fire District’s Board of Trustees will consider the donation at its Feb. 12 meeting. Located at the southwest corner of Wolfs Crossing and Devoe Drive, the parcel is approximately one acre in size.

In recent years, the Fire District has advised the village that a fire station is needed on the village’s east side because of current and projected growth. Building the new fire station will provide additional fire protection, emergency medical and rescues services and will improve response times to better serve this area, according to a news release from the village.

The Oswego Fire Protection District is a separate taxing body from the village. The district serves a total population of approximately 75,000 and has seen a 17% increase in calls for service over the last five years.

“Donating this land to the Fire District is mutually beneficial for our community,” Village President Ryan Kauffman said in the release. “It will ensure the safety of our residents and allow the Fire District to provide vital emergency services to this growing area.”

The proceeds from the bond referendum the fire district passed in April 2023 will help in the construction of the future station.

“This land symbolizes more than just acreage, it represents the unified approach from both the Village and the Fire District to continue to provide quality fire and EMS services to the residents, those that visit, and those that commute through our District,” Fire Chief John Cornish said in the release.

The village’s Planning and Zoning Commission will consider the planned unit development for constructing the new station at its March 7 meeting.