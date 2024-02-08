Plano School District 88 volunteer honored for service

Plano School District 88 volunteer Mark Parris was awarded a meritorious service certificate from the Illinois State Board of Education as part of its prestigious “Those Who Excel” Program during a recent home basketball game.

Parris volunteers countless hours taking photos of Plano School District students and staff at sporting and extracurricular events. He also takes photos of Plano community members at many events, including parades and festivals. He posts the photos on social media and shares them with family members so they can cherish these special memories for years to come.

District 88 thanks Parris for his service and congratulates him on this award.