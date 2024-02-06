CASA Kendall County planning indoor golf scramble fundraiser in Oswego

Mark your calendars and gather friends and colleagues for a day of golf, goodwill and giving at the CASA Kendall County Indoor Golf Scramble, where every stroke counts and every child matters.

The CASA indoor golf scramble will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, at the Whitetail Ridge Golf Dome, 3755 Station Drive, Oswego.

Cost is $100 per golfer. Lunch and drink tickets are provided. Registration begins at 11 a.m.; lunch is served at noon; scramble runs from noon to 4 p.m.

For information or to register, visit zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/f25e711c-5194-4834-8c13-8cc76c07e3ab