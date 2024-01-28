Waubonsee Voices: It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day

It’s the start of a new year and a new academic semester, which marks the beginning of a journey toward continued growth. During this time, we frequently pledge individually and collectively to make new resolutions and do things differently to improve our lives and well-being. This is often a time to face any challenges that come our way with courage and creativity, viewing every obstacle as an opportunity to learn and grow. By doing so, we allow new opportunities to arise as we also look back and celebrate our progress.

Numerous achievements have marked our journey this past year at Waubonsee, all made possible by the collaborative effort of students, faculty, staff and the wider community. The year has revealed the strength that emerges when we work together. In this spirit of togetherness working with local employers, four-year institutions, our elected officials, and regional industry partners, we continue to make a difference locally and around the world.

Waubonsee was one of 10 schools invited to participate in the University of Illinois Undergraduate Sustainability Competition, where 10 Waubonsee students working with faculty and staff, researched and developed a solution to a main problem connected to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Seven Waubonsee teams participated, and we have been invited to compete again next year.

We already knew that our faculty and staff were committed to student success. Still, we are proud of so many members of our community who have been recognized at the local, state and national levels. You can read about them in our recently published new digital 2023 Annual Report to the community by visiting waubonsee.edu/ARTC2023.

Exciting changes are coming soon to the Sugar Grove Campus. In April, construction will begin on the new Career and Technical Education Building, which will house Waubonsee’s Auto Body Repair, Automotive Technology and Welding Technology Programs. The new 100,000 sq ft space will increase enrollment capacities and program growth in areas like electric vehicles. The building is projected to cost $60 million and will be located near the south entrance of the college’s main campus in Sugar Grove. It will open for classes in Fall 2025. Watch progress on the building at waubonsee.edu/CTEBuild.

Our community extends beyond the walls of our classrooms and lecture halls; it encompasses the businesses, organizations and neighborhoods surrounding us. We are Waubonsee Together, and you are an essential part of our community, just as we hope to be a part of yours. Together, we will continue to inspire and empower the next generation of leaders, thinkers and change-makers.

In the spirit of being an integral part of the community, we will be looking to our stakeholders as we embark on developing Waubonsee Community College’s next strategic plan. Beginning this winter, we will be engaging members of our community so they can lend their voice to informing the College’s priorities and focus over the next 3-5 years. I look forward to working with our students, staff and community to build on our rich history and bright future.

As we continue to bring in a new era at Waubonsee, I wish you and your loved ones a joyful, happy, healthy and successful year ahead. Don’t forget to check out our Annual Report to the Community for highlights of our accomplishments from last year as well as information on how we can continue to work together.

• Brian Knetl is president of Waubonsee Community College.