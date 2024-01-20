One carjacking suspect charged, another still at large after Boulder Hill incident

A second individual is being sought by detectives in connection with this investigation. This individual has been partially identified as “Clarence” and is believed to be from the Chicago area. (Photo provided by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

A man is in custody while another suspect is still at large in connection with an aggravated carjacking that occurred Monday night in the 0-100 block of Seneca Drive in the Boulder Hill subdivision.

The victim had posted a car for sale in an online marketplace, according to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. The victim had arranged to meet with the alleged offenders so they could look at the vehicle.

During the interaction the offenders allegedly brandished firearms and took the vehicle, which was later recovered in Lake County, Indiana. Ronnell Binion, 21, of the 3900 block of West 178th Place, Country Club Hills, is charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, vehicular hijacking and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, all felonies.

Ronnell Binion, 21, of the 3900 block of West 178th Place, Country Club Hills, is charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, vehicular hijacking and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, all felonies. (Photo provided by the Will County Sheriff's Office)

Binion was taken into custody by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana following a vehicle pursuit and is still in custody at the Lake County Jail in Indiana. He will appear before a Kendall County judge following his release from custody in Indiana for a pre-trial conditions hearing.

“Cases like this really highlight the importance of utilizing investigative technology tools and having a strong working relationship with our law enforcement partners,” Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson said in a news release. “Using Flock license plate readers, we were able to locate the vehicle and get the direction it was traveling. Once the vehicle was located by authorities in Indiana, we were able to coordinate and work with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office to further the investigation and ultimately secure charges against the alleged offender. It is also imperative we have a good, strong partnership with our community, which gives the victims of crime a level of trust and a willingness to work with investigators to bring cases like this to a quick resolution.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office at 630-381-9TIP or tips@kendallcountyil.gov. You can also provide information and remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers at (630)553-5999. Information provided to Crime Stoppers which leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.