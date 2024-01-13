Oswego to host 14th ‘Communities vs. Cancer’ event with Yorkville Jan. 27

Oswego High School will host the 14th Communities vs. Cancer event with the Oswego and Yorkville communities on Saturday, Jan. 27.

The event will begin at 9 a.m.; last game starts at 5 p.m. Among the events scheduled throughout the day are six basketball games featuring both the boys and girls basketball programs of Oswego and Yorkville, as well as a bake sale, a blood drive, a raffle gift baskets and lots of fun half-time and between game activities for all ages, all while raising important dollars for Cal’s Angels, a pediatric cancer organization that grants wishes, creates awareness and funds much-needed research.

Additionally, “Be the Match” will again host a bone marrow donor drive as part of the day’s activities, and there is a special ceremony of remembrance, recognition and celebration that will be held immediately following the conclusion of the 1:30 p.m. game, at approximately 2:30 to 2:45 p.m.

Game schedule includes: 9 a.m., Oswego freshman girls vs. Yorkville freshman girls; 10:30 a.m., Oswego freshman boys vs. Yorkville freshman boys; noon, Oswego JV girls vs. Yorkville JV girls; 1:30 p.m., Oswego sophomore boys vs. Yorkville sophomore boys; 3:30 p.m., Oswego varsity girls vs. Yorkville varsity girls; 5 p.m., Oswego varsity boys vs. Yorkville varsity boys.

Oswego High School is located at 4250 Route 71 in Oswego. Enter through door 35.

Prior to the event, two Communities vs. Cancer Chick-fil-A Spirit Nights are planned at the Chick-fil-A in Oswego, 2740 Route 34. The Yorkville night is set for Jan. 17 and the Oswego night is set for Jan. 24. Each night will run from 5 to 8 p.m.

For information on the blood drive, visit donate.illinois.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/5605283.

For information about the event, contact Crystal Robinson, event coordinator, via text at 630-336-6026.