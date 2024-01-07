October 2023 Kendall County Building Permits

Oct. 2, swimming pool, Darryl and Cheryl Marshall, 52 S. Bereman Road, Montgomery
Oct. 2, solar, Enrique Cruz, 109 Braeburn Drive, Montgomery
Oct. 4, solar, Richard Kay, 23 Amanda Lane, Yorkville
Oct. 3, solar, Thomas and Ilaine Jessup, 92 Wooden Bridge Drive, Yorkville
Oct. 11, accessory building, John and Laura Kucyk, 28 Pioneer Court, Oswego
Oct. 5, accessory building, James and Yvonne Selle, 6009 Audrey Ave., Yorkville
Oct. 5, accessory building, Zachary Sladek, 7 Timber View Lane, Yorkville
Oct. 11, accessory building, Juan Lara, 1400 Plainfield Road, Oswego
Oct. 11, remodel, Ronald and Teresa Hamaker, 5395 Half Round Road, Oswego
Oct. 5, remodel, Rodney Kath, 9186 Chatham Place, Newark
Oct. 11, farm building, Jeffrey Little and Debra Monnett, 10474 Lisbon Road, Yorkville
Oct. 12, garage, Dan and Tina Larsen, 82 Quinsey Lane, Yorkville
Oct. 13, accessory building, Juan Lara, 1400 Plainfield Road, Oswego
Oct. 13, accessory building, Michael and Karen Chesnutt, 16249 Miller Road, Plano
Oct. 13, addition, Maria Gonzalez, 609 Wheeler Road, Plainfield
Oct. 13, addition, Gregory and Theresa Newton, 13300 McKanna Road, Minooka
Oct. 12, remodel, Thomas Maguire, 21 North St., Bristol
Oct. 13, farm building, Maria Gonzalez, 609 Wheeler Road, Plainfield
Oct. 25, accessory building, Andrea Demory, 16131 S. Stonewall Drive, Newark
Oct. 25, accessory building, Ryan George, 10025 Church Road, Yorkville
Oct. 25, accessory building, Gregory and Megan Overstreet, 4902 Lees Court, Oswego
Oct. 24, electrical upgrade, Douglas Yorke and Charlene Sligting, 11788 Fox River Drive, Newark
Oct. 24, solar, Lester Wilson, 1120 Route 25, Oswego
Oct. 26, accessory building, Universal Resource Inc., 16395 C Griswold Springs Road, Plano
Oct. 27, addition, Kathryn Wade and Michael Davis, 36 Oak Creek Drive, Yorkville
Oct. 26, farm building, Peter and Sara Fleming, 3911 Bell Road, Minooka
Oct. 30, generator, Susan and David Stasinos, 9250 Chatham Place, Newark