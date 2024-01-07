January 07, 2024
Shaw Local
October 2023 Kendall County Building Permits

October 2023 building permits issued

By Shaw Local News Network
Oct. 2, swimming pool, Darryl and Cheryl Marshall, 52 S. Bereman Road, Montgomery

Oct. 2, solar, Enrique Cruz, 109 Braeburn Drive, Montgomery

Oct. 4, solar, Richard Kay, 23 Amanda Lane, Yorkville

Oct. 3, solar, Thomas and Ilaine Jessup, 92 Wooden Bridge Drive, Yorkville

Oct. 11, accessory building, John and Laura Kucyk, 28 Pioneer Court, Oswego

Oct. 5, accessory building, James and Yvonne Selle, 6009 Audrey Ave., Yorkville

Oct. 5, accessory building, Zachary Sladek, 7 Timber View Lane, Yorkville

Oct. 11, accessory building, Juan Lara, 1400 Plainfield Road, Oswego

Oct. 11, remodel, Ronald and Teresa Hamaker, 5395 Half Round Road, Oswego

Oct. 5, remodel, Rodney Kath, 9186 Chatham Place, Newark

Oct. 11, farm building, Jeffrey Little and Debra Monnett, 10474 Lisbon Road, Yorkville

Oct. 12, garage, Dan and Tina Larsen, 82 Quinsey Lane, Yorkville

Oct. 13, accessory building, Juan Lara, 1400 Plainfield Road, Oswego

Oct. 13, accessory building, Michael and Karen Chesnutt, 16249 Miller Road, Plano

Oct. 13, addition, Maria Gonzalez, 609 Wheeler Road, Plainfield

Oct. 13, addition, Gregory and Theresa Newton, 13300 McKanna Road, Minooka

Oct. 12, remodel, Thomas Maguire, 21 North St., Bristol

Oct. 13, farm building, Maria Gonzalez, 609 Wheeler Road, Plainfield

Oct. 25, accessory building, Andrea Demory, 16131 S. Stonewall Drive, Newark

Oct. 25, accessory building, Ryan George, 10025 Church Road, Yorkville

Oct. 25, accessory building, Gregory and Megan Overstreet, 4902 Lees Court, Oswego

Oct. 24, electrical upgrade, Douglas Yorke and Charlene Sligting, 11788 Fox River Drive, Newark

Oct. 24, solar, Lester Wilson, 1120 Route 25, Oswego

Oct. 26, accessory building, Universal Resource Inc., 16395 C Griswold Springs Road, Plano

Oct. 27, addition, Kathryn Wade and Michael Davis, 36 Oak Creek Drive, Yorkville

Oct. 26, farm building, Peter and Sara Fleming, 3911 Bell Road, Minooka

Oct. 30, generator, Susan and David Stasinos, 9250 Chatham Place, Newark