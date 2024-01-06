Kendall County Sheriff’s Office hires new patrol deputy

Kendall County Chief Deputy Michael Peters, left, with new deputy Trent Stafford. (photo provided by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office)

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office hired a new deputy to fill a vacancy in the patrol division.

Trent Stafford was sworn in on Jan. 3 by Chief Deputy Michael Peters.

Stafford will attend the Basic Police Training Academy beginning Jan. 8, along with Deputy Eric Thomas who was sworn in on Nov. 30. Upon completion of the academy, they will be paired with experienced field training officers for an intensive 16-week field training program, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Stafford studied at Aurora University. He graduated summa cum laude, earning degrees in graphic design and marketing. He completed an internship with the Aurora University Campus Public Safety Office and worked in the food service industry before joining the sheriff’s office.