Waubonsee Voices: A season of giving

This time of the year is often referred to as the festive season of giving, sharing and joy. I, for one, look forward to spending extra time with family and friends in one place celebrating the gifts of life and sharing memories of the past. A time to gather, share and laugh.

As psychology professors in higher education, we strive all year to encourage healthy, happy and stress-free lifestyles to our students both in and out of the classroom. Though at this time of the year, our lives can become more overwhelming, filled with extra pressures. So, we find it even more imperative to create and establish a balance between school and home life. One way to do this is to create a space for students to collaborate and spread joy to each other and the community.

As advisors for Psi Beta Honors Society and Psychology Club, myself; Dr. Heather LaCost, professor of Psychology; and Laura Meredith, instructor of Psychology, initiated the “adoption” of a child through The Giving Tree Project to provide a child with gifts during the holiday season.

One may ask themselves how does this help with feeling stressed? Well, it may not be known that, through the act of giving, a physiological response occurs from within. When we do something for someone or give a gift, all the “good” brain chemicals are secreted, such as serotonin, oxytocin and dopamine, which counteracts cortisol, the primary stress hormone that makes us feel anxious and overwhelmed. The physical and mental health benefits like lowering blood pressure and less stress may not be visible, but the overall feeling of euphoria can be increased.

I encourage one to stop and think, what can I do for someone else during this holiday season? The health benefits are abundant and reciprocal, most importantly the ability to bring a smile to someone’s face or giving to a young child that otherwise may not have a holiday gift, by far supersedes anything else.

• Dr. Lisa Fozio-Thielk is professor of Psychology at Waubonsee Community College.