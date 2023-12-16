Jason Jakstys, Yorkville roll past Plainfield Central: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Friday, Dec. 15

BOYS BASKETBALL

Yorkville 60, Plainfield Central 32

Jason Jakstys scored a game-high 16 points for the Foxes (4-5). Bryce Salek added nine points and Kaevian Johnson eight.

Oswego East 52, Plainfield South 40

Joliet Central 58, Oswego 34

WRESTLING

Sandwich 24, Bishop McNamara 22

Sandwich 36, Wilmington 34

Sandwich’s Eddie Hernandez won a 5-4 decision at 285 pounds to give the Indians a dual meet win. Jakob Gruca won an overtime decision at 126 and Miles Corder (150) and Kaden Clevenger (175) earned pins.