Yorkville girls basketball wins big at Plainfield C: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Thursday, Dec. 14

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Yorkville 71, Plainfield Central 41
Serena 47, Plano 37
Josie Larson scored 16 points and Luniah Gilford chipped in six Points for Plano (7-8, 2-3).
Seneca 50, Newark 38
Kiara Wesseh scored 16 points and Addison Ness added 11 for Newark (6-4, 3-0). Brooklyn Hatteberg chipped in 11 rebounds.
Plainfield South 54, Oswego East 43
The Wolves and Plainfield South played neck and neck for three quarters, but then South went on a 9-0 run to start the fourth quarter. Maggie Lewandowski scored 20 points and Aubrey Lamberti had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Oswego East (7-5, 4-1).
WRESTLING
Harvard 39, Plano 35
Plano 43, Marengo 33
Double winners for Plano included Rider Larson (215 pounds), Antoine Gilford (138), Luis Ballesteros (157) and Prince Amakiri (190).