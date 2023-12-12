December 12, 2023
Boys basketball: Kaneland gets top seed for 60th annual Plano Christmas Classic

By Joshua Welge
McHenry’s Adam Anwar defends as Kaneland’s Troyer Carlson moves the ball in Hoops for Healing basketball tournament championship game action. Kaneland has earned the No. 1 seed for the 60th Annual Plano Christmas Classic. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Kaneland earned the No. 1 seed for the 60th annual Plano Christmas Classic at the seeding meeting conducted on Monday evening.

The tournament tips off Dec. 27 and runs from Dec. 27-30.

The top eight seeds, in order, are Kaneland, Burlington Central, La Salle-Peru, Northridge Prep, Streator, Marmion, Morris and Hinckley-Big Rock.

Streator will face Yorkville Christian in the tournament’s first game at 9 a.m. Dec. 27. Other first-round matchups include Northridge Prep vs. Newark, Hinckley-Big Rock vs. Ottawa, Kaneland vs. Sandwich, La Salle-Peru vs. Mendota, Marmion vs. Oregon, Morris vs. Plano and Burlington Central vs. Plano. The championship game is slated for 8 p.m. Dec. 30.