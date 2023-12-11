Waubonsee offering info sessions for adult learners Dec. 13, Jan. 4

Waubonsee Community College is hosting two information sessions tailored exclusively to adult learners. The first session will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at the Sugar Grove Campus in the Academic and Professional Center. The second session will be held virtually via Zoom from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4. Both sessions are free and open to the public.

These informative sessions will address adult learners’ questions about reaching their education and career goals. Waubonsee provides courses, degrees and/or certificate programs across 70 disciplines, with the option to focus on transferring to a four-year college or getting into the workforce quickly. These sessions also will provide resources to help adult learners learn how to pay for college.

Waubonsee offers affordable tuition and flexible interest-free payment plans. Its MyChoice program offers learners a flexible approach in choosing how, when and where they take classes with face-to-face, online, hybrid, sync online and flex classes.

To learn more and RSVP for the prospective adult learner information sessions, visit waubonsee.edu/adult. Spring registration is open with most courses starting Jan. 16. For more information and to apply, visit waubonsee.edu/admissions.