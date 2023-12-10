Senior Services is more than just bingo

Senior Services Associates is here to serve all of Kendall County.

The Beecher Center in Yorkville hosts bingo at noon three days a week, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. There also are fitness programs such as exercise and stretch at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Table games offer an opportunity to socialize and try your luck. Dime Jingle is played at 9 a.m. every Tuesday. Thursday afternoons at 1 p.m. offers another opportunity to socialize and play a fun game.

Nutritious, budget-friendly lunches are offered at the Beecher Center. Lunch each Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 11 a.m. Cost is a $4 suggested donation. For more information or to sign-up for lunch, call the Community Nutrition Network at 630-553-2316.

Senior Services Associates can also help with Medicare and Medicaid questions. Two SHIP counselors, one Spanish speaking, are available to assist with LiHeap, License Plate Discount, Medicare open enrollment and more. Call 630-553-5777 to schedule an appointment.

Are you looking for a way to “give back” to the community? Consider becoming a

Volunteers are needed. There are many ways to give back to the community. The activity coordinator is always looking for bingo callers (must be 18 years or older) and people to assist with monthly decorations and bulletin boards. Contact Amy Cummings at 630-553-5777 or acummings@seniorservicesassoc.org for more information.

Several seniors need rides to medical appointments or the grocery store. Anyone interested in helping a local senior with a ride can contact volunteer transportation coordinator Richard Walker at 630-553-5777 or rwalker@seniorservicesassoc.org.

The Friendly Visiting Program pairs carefully screened volunteers with lonely seniors. Many times, lifelong friendships are formed from these pairings. Anyone interested in this program can contact Cindy Adams at 630-553-5777 or cadams@seniorservicesassoc.org.

Americorp RSVP coordinator Becca Koss works out of the Beecher Center helping adults ages 55+ find meaningful volunteer opportunities utilizing their unique skills. Contact her at 630-553-5777 or rkoss@seniorservicesassoc.org if you are looking to make a difference in someone’s life.

The Care Coordination unit can assist seniors and their loved ones with a free in-home assessment to help discover services available to adults ages 60+ who would like to stay in their home but need a little extra help. Call 630-553-5777 to schedule an assessment.

Senior Services Associates offers quite a bit more than bingo. They are here to serve older adults and their families in Kendall County.