Open Roads ABATE of Illinois members participated in the 20th annual Trunk or Treat event at the Plano Methodist Church in Plano. Pictured (L to R): Bob Mauer, Sally Kolb, Cherie Mauer, Bruce Littlebrant, Kevin Smith, Bill Kolb, Cliff Oleson, Patti Smith (Photo provided by Linda Oleson)

Open Roads ABATE of Illinois members participated in the 20th annual Trunk or Treat event at the Plano Methodist Church in Plano. Eight members decorated their bikes with Halloween decor and handed out candy to children.

Trunk or Treat is a Halloween activity for children to trick or treat from trunk to trunk, not door to door, in a safe environment. They play games, collect treats, have photos taken.