Senior Services Associates hosting lunch and bingo Dec. 19

Senior Services Associates of Kendall County will host a holiday meal for seniors in Kendall County, provided by Community Nutrition Network, on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at Beecher Center in Yorkville. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. and will include fried chicken, twice baked potatoes, carrots, Waldorph salad and soup.

The cost is a $4 suggested donation. RSVP by Tuesday, Dec. 12. Questions may be directed to CNN at 630-553-2316.

Following the lunch will be free bingo beginning at noon. There is a three-card maximum. Refreshments will be served after game eight.

Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate the holiday season and make new friends at Senior Services Beecher Center. Beecher Center is located at 901 Game Farm Road in Yorkville.