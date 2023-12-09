Letter: The purpose is obvious

To the Editor:

Trump gag order: Common sense points to the fact of Donald Trump’s reckless accusations and nasty comments can result in violence and/or intimidation of those he directs to the open public.

Freedom of speech has no place when it becomes a means to threaten people’s lives. Trump knows this and the purpose is obvious. Ask yourself how can Trump post the identity of individuals who will be active in his court trials and then justify them as fair game as his rights to a political freedom? Knowing who they are isn’t necessarily bad; it is the accusations that he labels them with.

Raymond Hubbard

Sandwich