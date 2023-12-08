Kendall County Sheriff’s Office hires two deputies

Pictured with Kendall County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Bobby Richardson are, new deputies Eric Thomas, left photo, and DeeDee Reed. (photos provided by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has hired two deputies, one to fill a vacancy in the patrol division and another to fill a position as a part-time deputy.

Eric Thomas and DeeDee Reed were sworn in Nov. 30 by Undersheriff Bobby Richardson.

Thomas will be attending Basic Police Training Academy beginning Jan. 8. Upon completion of the academy, he will be paired with experienced field training officers for an intensive 14-week field training program.

Reed is currently assigned to the Corrections Division where she will assist with transports and other Corrections Division operations.

Thomas is an eight-year Army veteran and most recently worked for the U.S. Postal Service. Reed worked at the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office in the Warrants and Transport Division. She also currently works at the Kane County Sheriff’s Office as a part-time deputy.