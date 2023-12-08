Kendall Board approves Fox Campus expansion project changes

The Kendall County Board on Tuesday approved six change orders for the $9.4 million Fox Campus expansion project.

Among the changes approved were an additional $7,200 for street patching after water main work and $3,451 for mechanical work in an elevator shaft, and the installation of three temporary flood lights in the South lot. That cost was $2,937.

The centerpiece of the expansion project at 111 W. Fox St. in Yorkville is a new office building for the clerk, recorder and elections offices. The building is being constructed between the historic Kendall County courthouse and Kendall County Office Building, overlooking South Bridge Street (Route 47).

The board approved construction bids for the project June 27. Those bids came in about $645,000 below the engineers’ estimate of $10 million.

Also Tuesday, board chairman Matt Kellogg said the board will not meet Jan. 2 because the date immediately follows a holiday weekend, but it will hold a special meeting the following week if any business can’t wait for the board’s Jan. 16 meeting.

Kellogg also said the board’s final meeting of the year Dec. 19 will be the annual “ugly sweater” meeting with elected officials and staff having the opportunity to show off their favorite Christmas attire.