The Local Scene: Cookie walk, breakfast with Santa on tap in Kendall County

Plano Methodist Church Cookie Walk: The Plano Methodist Church will host its 27th annual cookie walk from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at the church, located at the corner of Clark and Hale streets in Plano. Those attending should enter the doors off the main parking lot into the education building and proceed to the small kitchen downstairs.

Select from a variety of your favorite cookies for the Christmas season. Donations are $8.50 per pound, and containers will be provided. Proceeds will be divided between the church’s Save the Windows campaign and the Missions Fund.

More information is available by calling the church office at 630-552-3700.

Breakfast with Santa: Trinity Church United Methodist in Yorkville will present a breakfast with Santa from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 9. Registration is required. A family ticket costs $30, and can be bought at trinity-um.net.

The ticket includes breakfast, photos with Santa taken by JD Photography LLC, a painting project and ornament making.

Trinity Church United Methodist is at 2505 Boomer Lane, Yorkville. More information is available by contacting Jessica at 630-553-7645.

Oswego Holiday Express: Dec. 8-10, South Point Center, 810 Preston Lane, Oswego. All aboard for this holiday tradition. Put on your pajamas, don your warmest apparel and head to the top of the world on a magical journey.

Mrs. Claus will greet you, you’ll enjoy hot cocoa from the Village Grind and meet Santa. Each participant, from grandma to the baby, must be registered.

More information is available at the Oswegoland Park District’s website, oswegolandparkdistrict.org.

“Best Christmas Pageant Ever”: Indian Valley Theatre will stage “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 8 and 9, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St. in downtown Sandwich.

This Christmas favorite follows the outrageous shenanigans of the Herdman siblings, or “the worst kids in the history of the world.” The siblings take over the annual Christmas pageant in a funny yet heartwarming tale involving the Three Wise Men, a ham, scared shepherds and six rowdy kids.

Tickets are available at Indian Valley Theatre’s website, indianvalleytheatre.com.

Holiday House Tours at Edith Farnsworth House: Dec. 7-10, Edith Farnsworth House, 14520 River Road, Plano.

Step out of the cold and into the warm glow of the iconic Edith Farnsworth House with a Holiday House Tour this season. Embrace the peaceful yet celebratory aura of this unique setting along the Fox River for a holiday experience to remember.

For information and to purchase tickets, visit edithfarnsworthhouse.org/upcoming-events.