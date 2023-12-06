New Starbucks set to open next year along Orchard in Oswego

A new Starbucks restaurant is set to open by next fall along Orchard Road in Oswego.

At the Nov. 28 Oswego Village Board meeting, trustees voted unanimously to approve plans for the development of a 2,540-square-foot Starbucks restaurant and a 2,087-square-foot Valvoline oil change facility at 3439 Orchard Road, just north of Route 34.

Plan commissioners in September unanimously recommended approval of the plans.

The proposed Starbucks restaurant will be slightly larger than the Starbucks restaurant on Route 34 in Oswego. Trustees were told Starbucks has moved to a new prototype that will add about 300 square feet of space to the restaurant. As part of the new prototype, the outdoor patio will also be bigger.

The Starbucks will also have a drive-through. The restaurant and oil change facility will be located on an outlot just north of the Jewel-Osco store.

Access to the site will be from Station Drive. Construction is tentatively set to begin in the spring.

“We’re excited to welcome a new Starbucks to Oswego,” Village President Ryan Kauffman said. “The Orchard Road corridor continues to attract new businesses and services to the southwest side of Oswego to serve our residents.”

A Beef Shack restaurant is set to open soon in the same area and the Whitetail Ridge Golf Dome just opened at 3360 Station Drive.