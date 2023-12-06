IVT’s ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ opens Friday

Indian Valley Theatre will present “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, and Saturday, Dec. 9, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at the historic Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St. in Sandwich. Tickets are available online now at indianvalleytheatre.com.

Join Mrs. Bradley as she struggles to put on a church Christmas pageant despite being faced with casting the misfit Herdman kids – probably known as the worst kids in the whole history of the world. When the Herdmans wind up colliding head-on with the story of Christmas, you won’t believe what happens.

A large cast and crew, consisting of many children and adults from Sandwich and surrounding communities, are excited to bring this beloved family Christmas classic to life.

For information about “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” or Indian Valley Theatre, email info@indianvalleytheatre.com.

Indian Valley Theatre is an Illinois nonprofit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.