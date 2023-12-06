Election races shaping up for Kendall County Board, circuit clerk

Fourteen people have filed to run for the five seats open on the Kendall County Board in the March 19 general primary election.

Monday was the last day to file petitions. The latest board candidates to file nominating petitions are Terry Olson, a Republican from Oswego who filed a petition to run for District 2 and Todd Milliron from Yorkville, who is running as an independent candidate for District 1.

The board, which consists of 10 members elected from two districts, has partisan elections. Eight Republicans, five Democrats and one independent are running.

Running for reelection are District 1 board member and Republican Scott Gengler, District 1 board member and Republican Brian DeBolt, District 1 board member and Republican Seth Wormley, District 2 board member and Republican Dan Koukol and District 2 board member and Democrat Zach Bachmann.

Also running are Brandon Beerup, a Republican, for District 1, Zachary Turnbow, a Democrat, for District 1, Jamal Williams, a Democrat, for District 1, Claude Ainsworth, a Republican, for District 2, Diane Selmer, a Republican, for District 2, Benjamin Schmidt, a Democrat from Yorkville, filed a nominating petition to run for District 1 while Savena Joiner, a Democrat from Joliet, filed a petition to run for District 2.

Kendall County Circuit Clerk Matthew Prochaska faces a challenge from Oswego Village Trustee Kit Kuhrt. Prochaska has been in the office since December 2020.

Prior to that, he was on the Kendall County Board.

Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis – who was first elected in 2006 – will face a challenge in the November general election. Weis is a Republican and will face a challenge from Jose Arnold Villagrana of Oswego, a Democrat.

Incumbent Kendall County coroner Jacquie Purcell, a Republican who was elected to the office in 2016, has also filed to run for re-election. She doesn’t face any opposition in the primary.

She is married to Yorkville mayor John Purcell.

Illinois House of Representatives

House District 75

• Jed Davis, Republican (incumbent)

• Heidi Henry, Democrat

House District 83

• Matt Walsh, Democrat (incumbent)

• Arad Boxenbaum, Democrat

Congress

14th Congressional District

• Lauren Underwood, Democrat (Incumbent)

• Charlie Fox, Republican

• Krystal Dorey, Republican

• James Marter, Republican

• Matthew Leiv, Republican

11th Congressional District

• Bill Foster, Democrat (Incumbent)

• Qasim Rashid, Democrat

• Jerry Evans, Republican

• Kent Mercado, Republican

• Susan Hathaway-Altman, Republican