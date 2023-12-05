City taxes to increase as result of levy hike in Sandwich

The owner of a house in Sandwich valued at $200,000 last year could see their city taxes increase by about $72 next year as a result of an increase in the city’s property tax levy.

That would be contingent on their house being reassessed at 12%. Illinois property taxes are paid one year in arrears and any payments made in 2024 will be applied towards 2023 taxes.

At the Dec. 4 Sandwich City Council meeting, City Council members unanimously voted to approve a $1.79 million tax levy, a 7.4% increase from last year. Last year, the city’s levy was $1.75 million.

The $1.79 million tax levy takes in account the consumer price index and new growth. Wesley Levy, a government finance consultant with Naperville-based Lauterbach & Amen, had recommended the City Council consider that option.

“Considering the increases the city has experiences in the police pension tax levy, as well as ongoing increases in operating costs, the City Council should consider approval of the tax levy attributed to new growth and the increase in the CPI,” Levy said.

The $1.79 million levy includes $429,000 going toward the city’s corporate fund, $160,000 for police protection, $955,000 for the police pension fund, $65,000 for Social Security tax fund and $58,000 for workers’ compensation.

The owner of a house valued at $200,000 last year could see their city taxes increase by about $72. That would be contingent on their house being reassessed at 12%.

“Obviously not all homes and properties are equal in that regard,” Levy said. “But this gives you an idea of what a change in the tax bill might look like.”