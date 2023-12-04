Sandwich welcomes start of holiday season with A Merry Little Sandwich Christmas

Sandwich welcomed the start of the holiday season with A Merry Little Sandwich Christmas on Dec. 2.
The event, presented by the Sandwich Area Chamber of Commerce and Sandwich Park District, took place at Veterans Park in downtown Sandwich. In addition, several businesses as well as the Sandwich Public Library participated in A Merry Little Sandwich Christmas.
New this year, a school bus took community members around the city to view light displays. The activity was sponsored by A&B Exteriors and Lake Holiday Homes.
Santa Claus also helped light the Christmas tree at Veterans Park in downtown Sandwich and then greeted families in the Sandwich Opera House.
Yari Aguado, executive director of the Sandwich Area Chamber of Commerce, said she was happy so many Chamber members participated in A Merry Little Sandwich Christmas.
“Our Chamber members are incredible,” she said.