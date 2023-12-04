Sandwich welcomes start of holiday season with A Merry Little Sandwich Christmas

The Sandwich Public Library District on Dec. 2 organized holiday activities for families during A Merry Little Sandwich Christmas. (Photo provided by Sandwich Area Chamber of Commerce)

Sandwich welcomed the start of the holiday season with A Merry Little Sandwich Christmas on Dec. 2.

A Christmas tree lighting ceremony was part of A Merry Little Sandwich Christmas on Dec. 2. (Photo provided by the Sandwich Area Chamber of Commerce)

The event, presented by the Sandwich Area Chamber of Commerce and Sandwich Park District, took place at Veterans Park in downtown Sandwich. In addition, several businesses as well as the Sandwich Public Library participated in A Merry Little Sandwich Christmas.

Santa arrived on a fire truck to the Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 2 at Veterans Park in downtown Sandwich. (Photo provided by the Sandwich Area Chamber of Commerce)

New this year, a school bus took community members around the city to view light displays. The activity was sponsored by A&B Exteriors and Lake Holiday Homes.

Angie’s Sugar Buzz Bakery in Sandwich oversaw cookie decorating in the community room at the Sandwich Opera House as part of Merry Little Sandwich Christmas on Dec. 2. (Photo provided by the Sandwich Area Chamber of Commerce)

Santa Claus also helped light the Christmas tree at Veterans Park in downtown Sandwich and then greeted families in the Sandwich Opera House.

Yari Aguado, executive director of the Sandwich Area Chamber of Commerce, said she was happy so many Chamber members participated in A Merry Little Sandwich Christmas.

“Our Chamber members are incredible,” she said.