Oswego East boys basketball edges Plainfield North: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Friday, Dec. 1

BOYS BASKETBALL

Oswego East 61, Plainfield North 59

Jehvion Starwood scored 23 points to pace the Wolves (5-1, 2-0) at Plainfield North. Drey Wisdom added nine points. Andrew Wiggins and Braydon Murphy each scored eight.

Minooka 55, Yorkville 50

Yorkville was in control for most of the game Friday night but ultimately couldn’t withstand a late fourth quarter run by Minooka who forced overtime before beating the Foxes. Jason Jakstys scored 15 points to lead the Foxes (2-3, 0-2). Dayvion Johnson and Kaevian Johnson each added 10.

Serena 65, Newark 32

At Serena, the host Huskers (5-0 overall, 1-0 Little Ten) remained undefeated Friday by handling the Norsemen.

Morris 51, Sandwich 35

At Morris, the visiting Indians fell to 1-3 with the loss to their former conference rival.

Chance Lange scored 13 points for Sandwich, with Dom Rome adding 12 points and eight rebounds.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oswego East 58, Plainfield North 32

The Wolves (4-4, 2-0) won their fourth straight game tonight by starting out the first quarter with a 17-3 run and didn’t look back.

Leading scorer was Maggie Lewandowski with 18 points, Desiree Merritt with 17 points, and Aubrey Lamberti with 12 points.